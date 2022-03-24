Aberdeenshire polling places for local government election confirmed

Polling places for the upcoming local government election have been confirmed.

Voters are being asked to note changes to a number of polling places across the area as follows:

Ballogie: Finzean Public Hall

Cairnie: Cairnie Hall

Easterfield: Auchterless Community Hall

Fraserburgh: St Andrews Hall

Huntly: Stewarts Hall

Insch: Insch Community Centre

Macduff: Buchan Street Hall

Macduff: Macduff Community & Sports Centre

Peterhead: Territorial Army Hall

Peterhead: Rescue Hall

Portlethen: The Jubilee Hall

Portlethen: Portlethen Parish Church Hall

Polling cards are currently being issued and will confirm which polling place to visit to cast a vote.

Regular users of venues serving as polling places should be aware that parking will be restricted on election day, with priority given to those with mobility difficulties and polling place staff.