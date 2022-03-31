Aberdeenshire candidates for upcoming local government election confirmed
The candidates who will be standing for the 70 seats over 19 wards that make up Aberdeenshire Council have been confirmed.
By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:13 am
The notice of poll, including the full list of candidates and polling places, can be found via www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/localelection2022
Polling for the local government election in Scotland takes place on Thursday, May 5. Votes will then be counted electronically on Friday, May 6 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 18.
To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote