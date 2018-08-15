Police name man who died at harbour

Police are working alongside the MAIB and HSE as part of the investigations
Police are working alongside the MAIB and HSE as part of the investigations

Police have confirmed that the man who died following an incident onboard the Sunbeam pelagic vessel yesterday was 52-year-old William Ironside.

The four men who received treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have since been released from hospital.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Ironside’s family at what will be a very difficult and sad time. They have asked that their privacy is respected."

He added: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries in conjunction with other independent agencies including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and also the Marine Accident Investigation Branch."

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course as is the case with all sudden deaths.