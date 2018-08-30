Police issue further appeal to trace missing man

Police officers have revisited the area where a missing Peterhead man was last seen one week on.

As part of enquiries to trace 36-year-old Ramunas Spakauskas, officers visited the area where he was last seen in Peterhead and took time to speak to members of the public.

Ramunas was last seen at around 8.30am on Thursday, August 23, in the Bayview Crescent area.

Since then a number of members of the public have come forward to report seeing Ramunas in the Cairntrodlie area of the town during the afternoon of Friday, August 24.

Inspector Paul McCruden said: “It is so important that members of the public come forward and tell us if they think they have seen Ramunas anytime since Thursday, August 23. This helps us to build up a picture of Ramunas’ movements and will hopefully allow us to trace him and ensure that he is ok.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch with us and to those who have assisted us with our enquiries. We would ask that if you have any information which may assist us you speak to any officer or contact police on 101 using reference number 1182 of August 23."

Ramunas is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build, with short light brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top with green stripes on the sleeves, dark blue jeans and grey trainers.