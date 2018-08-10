Police condemn 'malicious' hoax call

Police have condemned a hoax distress call to Aberdeen Coastguard describing it as "malicious, expensive and beyond belief".

The distress call was received by Aberdeen Coastguard which raised concerns that persons were in difficulty in open water.

Following searches and significant further enquiries, it was determined that the call made to Coastguard was in fact a hoax. As a result, a Police Scotland investigation has been launched.

Local Police Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "Obviously any distress call made to the coastguard has to be taken seriously, often leading to an intensive search utilising significant resources given the immediate threat there might be to someone's life.

"When it turns out that a call has been made with sinister intentions, the coastguard's precious time has been wasted which could have prevented someone who really needed help from getting it.

"These types of calls are malicious, expensive and beyond belief therefore each one is thoroughly investigated and every effort made to identify the person responsible.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this particular incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1748 of August 9, 2018."