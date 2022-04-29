Police and specialist search officers from other agencies continue the hunt for Bryce Grant

Bryce was last seen at the River Ugie

Bryce was last seen in the River Ugie about 5pm on Thursday, April, 28.

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with dark hair, longer at the top, with short sides.

During the previous evening, a helicopter using thermal imaging equipment and a searchlight was seen hovering over the river in the Inverugie area.

Inspector Sharp of Peterhead Police Office said : “We have commenced searching again this morning in an effort to trace Bryce.

"Officers will be assisted by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Coastguard and we would ask that members of the public to stay away from the area whilst searching is carried out to ensure we are not hindered in any way.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience in this matter.