Planned maintenance works for A90

Transport Scotland has announced planned maintenance and repair works to the A90 following concerns about the condition of the road surface in certain locations.

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson contacted Transport Scotland who have advised a programme of maintenance works are being programmed for early in the 2019/20 financial year, which begins next week.

These include works at the following locations: A90 Newton of Sandford – between Boddam and Invernettie Roundabout, A90 Invernettie, A90 Waterside Inn (between Waterside Inn and Ugie Bridge), and A90 Inverugie Bridge (from Ugie Bridge northbound towards St Fergus).

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “These works will be welcomed by motorists and I look forward to them taking place during the coming financial year. Anyone spotting a specific road defect on the A90 Trunk Road can of course log this by calling 0800 028 1414.

“Meantime, I am pleased to see that looking at the changes in road usage following the completion of the Balmedie-Tipperty dualling and opening of the AWPR has been recognised by NESTRANS who have included this in their recent City Region Deal ‘options generation’.

"This can only serve to help the case for more significant improvements and upgrades to the A90 north of Ellon."