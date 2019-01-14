Plan grows for poppy tributes

A Peterhead woman is calling on the public to help her extend this year’s poppy commemoration.

Nancy Duncan organised a local memorial tribute to the fallen at last year’s 100th anniversary to mark the end of the Great War.

The display at Peterhead Baptist Church featured 26,000 knitted poppies, created by her and willing volunteers inspired by the initiative.

Known affectionately as Mrs Poppy, Nancy is already looking ahead to November’s event.

She said: “From the footfall outside the church, we know the great interest that’s been generated.

“We’re keen to extend it to two or three more displays and have them longer than last year.

“There were about 20 poppy displays outside Peterhead in 2018 and it would be nice if we could link up and create a poppy trail.”

Schools and churches are likely to be involved and Nancy has been approached to work with young offenders and cadet forces.

She will also be taking her plan to Aberdeenshire Council.

Nancy said: “It’s been a fantastic community initiative, going beyond making poppies. It has really helped the health and wellbeing of people who have taken part.

“They were able to get out, meet others and share their stories. It’s just made people feel much better.”

If you would like to help Nancy or suggest possible display locations, she can be contacted at 07483 223087 or via her Facebook page.