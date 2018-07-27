Picnic goers enjoy fun in the sun

This year’s Masson Glennie Picnic in the Park event was hailed a huge success by organisers.

Hundreds headed to Eden Park in Peterhead on what turned out to be a gloriously sunny day, to enjoy a host of activities for all the family - young and old alike.

The fun wasn't just for the kids

There were a host of inflatables, games, music, zorbs, an ice-cream van, judo display and performances from students of the Serena Wilson School of Dance and Theatre Modo.

Children enjoyed playing in the sun, while the adults had a go at a few events too.

Organisers said the picnic was one of the best to-date and were delighted that the sun had come out.

“It was a great day and everyone had a fantastic time,” they said.

The Little Belly Dancers entertained the crowds on the day

“We would like to thank all those who came along and supported the picnic.”