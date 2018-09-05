Photos wanted for group competition

Craigewan Photographic Group is hosing a photographic competition this week and everyone is invited to take part.

The best image to showcase 'Peterhead Fishing Past and Present' will be printed, framed and presented to the winner as a gift on the day that Peterhead's new fish market is officially opened.

The competition has two categories - Under 16s and Over 16s.

Grab your cameras and compose a shot or rake through the archives and submit your picture today but be quick as the competition closes on Friday, September 7.

Entries can be dropped off at MODO in Drummers Corner or email info@craigewanpg.com.

Craigewan Photographic Group will provide a display of photographs at the Peterhead Seafood Festival on Saturday, September 29.

The photos will have a "Fishing Through the Ages" theme and will show Peterhead and its fishing heritage in all its glory.