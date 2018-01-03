PFC scores with festive dinner

Peterhead FC held a very special Christmas lunch event for vulnerable people in the local community last month.

A tasty Christmas lunch was served to 38 people at Balmoor on Wednesday, December 20.

Happy diners at the PFC Christmas Lunch event

Team manager Jim McInally, Chairman Rodger Morrison and the Board of Peterhead FC were chefs and waiters for the day.

The event was also supported by Buchan Area Inspector, George Cordiner and community beat officers Kev Lynch and Matt McKay from Police Scotland who helped make up the hampers , transport attendees and serve up the lunch for the attendees.

Additional help came from local councillor, Dianne Beagrie, together with local Care workers and nurses.

Club Community Officer Nat Porter said: “It was great to see everyone get together and volunteer their time and services free of charge to ensure that the people attending had a super day out.

Diners were treated to a delicious meal

“The choir was ably supported by our own Sammy the Scurry and their singing together with the very talented Isla McCall provided everyone with excellent entertainment.

“The meal was very kindly provided and cooked by Club Director Harry Fraser with support from the SPFL Trust.

“Very generous local businessmen together with Strachans, Neishies, Hame Bakery, Asda and Morrisons all chipped in to provide all attendees together with several who couldn’t make it along on the day due to illness with a lovely hamper as a gift - a real community effort supported by the SPFL Trust and my sincere thanks to one and all.”