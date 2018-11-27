Peterhead 'well placed' to benefit from schools funding

A Peterhead councillor has said that plans for the town's new community campus are well-placed to benefit from the Scottish Government’s announcement of funding for new schools.

Education Secretary John Swinney announced last Wednesday a £1billion scheme to continue investment in the school estate from 2021, when the current scheme reaches an end.

The issue was raised at Thursday’s meeting of the Full Council by local councillor Stephen Smith during a discussion on the council’s Medium-Term Financial Strategy.

Commenting, SNP councillor for Peterhead South & Cruden Stephen Smith said: “Thanks to the leadership shown by the previous SNP/Labour Administration in Aberdeenshire, plans for the new Peterhead Community Campus should be at the front of the queue when it comes to taking advantage of the £1billion of funding for school buildings announced by Education Secretary John Swinney last week.

“I remain proud of the fact that it was the SNP/Labour Administration which made a new academy for Peterhead a priority immediately upon taking over control of the council in 2015.

“I readily acknowledge the work done by the new council administration since they took over in sticking with our priority and moving it forward. I’m delighted we have six of the Peterhead councillors all working together across party lines to make this project happen and, with this funding announcement, we’re well-placed to deliver a new community campus for Peterhead by 2025.”

Independent councillor for Peterhead South & Cruden Stephen Calder added: “Peterhead cannot afford to miss this opportunity to get funding towards its new Academy. It would support the learning of our young people and mark a huge step forward in the regeneration of the town.

"I urge the Council Administration to do all they can to ensure we can benefit from this money from the Scottish Government.”