Peterhead theatre group cultivates first Spring production

A brand new theatre group has started to sprout out its roots and cultivate its very first production in spring.

A.C.T. (Adult Community Theatre) branch out as a sister group to the popular Red Brick Theatre Group by three of its original members.

They believed that the more mature demographic of performing in theatre wasn’t being met in Peterhead and hope to achieve that goal with its very first production “Little Shop of Horrors”.

The show is based on the 1986 cult musical film with the same name revolves around Seymour Krelborn, a down on his luck botanist in a skit row dump flower shop. That is until he discovers a new strange and exotic form of plant life that requires something more sinister and bloody than plant food to grow.

Audrey II, the plant named after Seymour’s love interest and colleague, flourishes and so does Seymour’s livelihood however Audrey II’s appetite and temper increases as well. How far will Seymour go in order to sub stain his livelihood, relationship and the plant itself?

A.C.T. will open little shop of horrors at the Peterhead community theatre in April.

Two performances will take place on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 April.

Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased at Beggs shoes on Queen Street, Peterhead, though A.C.T’s Facebook page or by emailing act.peterhead@hotmail.com.

As mentioned before A.C.T. is the next tier up from red brick and invites new members aged 16+ and over for next seasons.

A.C.T. will also be collaborating with Red Brick to perform it's very popular Halloween prison tours at Peterhead Prison Museum in the October period.