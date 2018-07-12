Peterhead store named one of UK's top fundraisers

Morrisons in Peterhead has helped the company raise £5 million in less than 18 months for its charity partner, after raising more than any other store in the north of the UK.

The store has raised £27,575 for young people’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent since 2017.

The partnership is proving so successful that the supermarket has extended its fundraising target across all 490 stores and 22 sites to £10 million by 2020.

Community Champion at Morrisons in Peterhead, Sheena Irvine, said: “We are so grateful to have such kind-hearted and generous customers here in Peterhead. All colleagues really get behind CLIC Sargent, and we are proud to have raised so much for such an amazing charity that supports children and young people with cancer across the UK.”

To date, Morrisons has provided 3,168 families with a grant to help pay for hospital parking, travel costs and basic provisions.

The money has also funded a team of Nurse Educators who will work with community hospitals so confident cancer care can be delivered locally, meaning less travel and disruption to family life.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive of CLIC Sargent said: “Cancer leaves families emotionally and financially devastated. It means mounting bills, disruptively long commutes for treatment and fear over the future. We can’t stop cancer, but we can limit the damage it causes, and with Morrisons support we can fight for more young lives than ever before. Thank you to every colleague and customer from Peterhead and across the UK for supporting this life-changing partnership.”

Morrisons colleagues chose CLIC Sargent to be its charity partner following a staff vote in January 2017. It followed a partnership with Sue Ryder, that raised £7.2 million.