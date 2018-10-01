Peterhead Seafood Festival is a hit with the crowds

Thousands descended on Peterhead town centre on Saturday to enjoy the Seafood Festival.

A host of seafood stalls and demonstrations, together with entertainment and even a pop-up Zanres restaurant proved hugely-popular.

Organisers Rediscover Peterhead now hope the festival can become an annual attraction given the success of the inaugural event.

BID manager Iain Sutherland said he was delighted with the turnout which he estimated to be around 4,000, commenting: “It has been a fantastic success and it was great to see such strong community spirit putting a real buzz into the town.

“A lot of people have put in a lot of work over recent months to make this happen and that effort has been rewarded.

“There was a strong buy-in from local businesses to participate and there is clearly an appetite for this to become an annual event.”

He also thanked Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority for their support in helping to make the event such a success.

One of those participating in the festival was Stephen Bruce of the Peterhead Fish Company who quickly sold out such was the volume of people in the town.

“It was absolutely fantastic to see so many people in our town - it’s just been buzzing,” he said.

"We saw a lot of people from outwith Peterhead visiting which is great for the town as a whole and I hope this becomes a regular event in the future.”

Peterhead councillor Stephen Calder said it was fantastic to see the town “packed” on Saturday.

“This has been a great success for the town and I really hope the BID can keep it going every year,” he said.

“The reaction from visitors has been overwhelmingly supportive for the event and it was tremendous to see the town packed throughout the day.”

Hands-on: Kids loved seeing the live crabs and lobsters at The Crab Company (Scotland) Ltd display

Tuned-in: Buchan Radio broadcast live from the Seafood Festival

I seafood.. and I eat it: John Buchan enjoys a tasty morsel at the festival

Frying tonight: Jimmy Buchan's Amity Fish seafood stall and demonstration drew in the crowds

Thirsty work: Symposium's coffee cart on Queen Street did a roaring trade throughout the day

Best foot forward: Justrite's outdoor stall proved popular with the crowds