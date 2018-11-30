Peterhead Sea Cadets Christmas card collections

The Peterhead Sea Cadets will hold Christmas Card collections for their annual local delivery service.

Bring your Christmas cards along to the Sea Cadet HQ located on Seagate, Roanheads from Monday, December 3 to Friday, December 7 from 1pm to 3pm and 7pm to 9pm, on Saturday, December 8, from 9am to 1pm, or Monday 10 to Thursday. December 13 between 1pm and 3pm or 7pm and 9pm.

The HQ will be closed on Friday, December 14.

The Sea Cadets will head out on their Christmas card delivery run on Saturday, December 15.

Please ensure that cards handed in to the Sea Cadets have Peterhead addresses only.

Any size cards welcome at 25p delivery per card.