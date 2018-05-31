Peterhead's Wimpy to go under the hammer

The vacant Wimpy restaurant on Peterhead's Marischal Street is to go up for auction later this month.

The once-popular diner closed four years ago and has remained vacant ever since despite its prominent town centre location.

Now, Future Property Auctions hope they can get a buyer for the premises at their Glasgow sale on Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm.

With a guide price of around £129,000, the 900sq ft Peterhead restaurant has been described as being in a "100% prime location", fully kitted-out and in super condition.

Auctioneers are hoping to tempt interest in the restaurant as it has a potential annual rental of £20,000 and qualifies for 100% rates relief as its rateable value is less than £15,000.