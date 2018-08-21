Peterhead's Lewis has first work published

A Peterhead man is setting his sights on a literary career having just had his first work published.

Lewis Crane (20), has seen his story ‘Home’ included in DarkInk’s Halloween anthology ‘Ghosts, Goblins, Murder and Madness’.

Currently studying English with Creative Writing at Aberdeen University, Lewis says it has been a dream of his since he was a youngster to have his work published.

The former Peterhead Academy pupil, who still has relatives in the town, said it was all thanks to an unexpected Facebook post that caught his eye about DarkInk seeking submissions of work.

He told us: “I decided to give it a crack, but after initially getting to about 2,000 words I flagged a bit.

“It wasn’t until a couple of weeks before the deadline - when things were quietening down a bit at university - that I was able to get back to writing and submit my work.”

Having had his story accepted for print, Lewis is on cloud nine, saying: “I am elated that my time and effort has been rewarded with this opportunity.”

Though Lewis is remaining tight-lipped about the storyline behind ‘Home’, he says it will make the reader question what is home and is it as safe as you think it is.

Now, in an added bonus, the collection has been nominated for the prestigious Bram Stoker Awards.

Lewis said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me in any way and has given me the passion and motivation to make this monumental first step into a career in writing. Here’s to the first of hopefully many in the future.”

While keen to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer - he’s working on a children’s book with Colombian artist Cristian Romero - Lewis is also hoping to immerse himself in the production of TV and film.

In addition to his array of interests including live music, travel, and sport, Lewis also hosts two radio shows at university.

‘Ghosts, Goblins, Murder, and Madness’ is available from Amazon both on Kindle and paperback.