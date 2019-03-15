Peterhead Ribbon Ball nets £14k for Warm Hugs

Organisers of this year’s Peterhead Ribbon Ball are celebrating after raising £14,000 for a great cause.

Hosted at the Buchan Braes Hotel, the event attracted 160 revellers whose generosity resulted in a massive donation to the Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs charity.

It provides the families of children undergoing gruelling cancer treatment across the country with vouchers for easy to access day-trip activities and restaurants which they can enjoy without having to worry about their financial situation.

It was launched several years ago by the family of brave wee Hamish Dear who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Despite valiantly battling his cancer for many months, complications arose from an undetected cancer on Hamish’s brain and he passed away suddenly, but peacefully.

Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs is based upon his parents’ experience of having a child receiving treatment for cancer.

They want to make the good days great and help make special memories with their brave wee children.

They said: “We hope that a ‘warm hug’ from Hamish will keep children smiling through their toughest battle.”

A spokesperson for the Ribbon Ball committee thanked all those who had attended the event and its many generous business sponsors.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone for their donations and support which continues to make this event successful and allows us to support local charities.”

They added that the committee - which raised more than £14,500 at its inaugural fundraiser last year - is already looking to next year’s event.

Anyone wishing to sponsor auction prizes should contact Nicola Mccouaig on 07399125438.