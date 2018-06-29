Peterhead Relay for Life next weekend

Peterhead is gearing up for its 13th Relay for Life fundraiser on July 7-8.

The town’s Lord Catto Park is the venue for the annual Cancer Research UK event running on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants get dressed up in all manner of costumes to raise funds for Cancer Research UK at Peterheads Lord Catto Park in July

Last year’s event raised a staggering £170,986 for charity and organisers are hoping they can beat their own record fundraising total.

This year’s opening ceremony starts at 10.45am and the marathon event runs for 24 hours through until 11am on Sunday.

Chairperson Lorraine Coleman told us: “We’re encouraging everyone to come down and get involved in the fun, activity and fundraising this weekend!

“The public and community are welcome at all times during the event, but this year we also have a dedicated timeslot from 2.30-4.30pm where we’d love you to join us on the track to walk laps to help fundraise for our precious cause.

“There will also be stalls to peruse, dress up laps and a primary school banner lap at 1.30pm, a primary school choir at 3pm to bring music to our ears and a host of other activities which teams and participants can get involved in throughout the day.”

Come dusk, there will be the emotional and poignant Candle of Hope ceremony at 11pm, where messages of hope from cancer survivors are shared and lost loved ones remembered.

Lorraine continued: “We then all walk in laps of solidarity, hope and remembrance.

“So come down and join up for this weekend’s fun at Lord Catto Park.”

For more information contact Lorraine on 07928 342619, email lo.coleman1962@gmail.com or or find them on Facebook under Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead.

The massive fundraising efforts of Blue Toon folk have helped considertably towards cancer research in recent years.

In 2017/18, Cancer research UK spent a total of £652 million using money raised during this financial year plus extra money gained, for example through investments.

Some £422 million of that went towards research which included research into specific types of cancer as well as research into cancer biology, which underpins all types of cancer.

A further £43 million was spent on its policy and information activities which includes prevention and early diagnosis work, campaigning, communicating health messages and engaging patients, the public and health professionals.