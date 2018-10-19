Peterhead poppy display soon to be unveiled

Peterhead’s monumental poppy tribute will be unveiled next Saturday (October 27).

The hand-knitted installation marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice will be revealed at the town’s Baptist Church at 11am.

Nancy Duncan, the woman behind the project, said the support from the local community had been quite simply “outstanding”. Nancy - aka Mrs Poppy - told us : “My belief was that this could and would become a great community project that would capture the hearts and minds, and this has indeed been the case.

“The youngest person who has helped is three and the oldest in their 90s. The target for poppies was set an ambitious 10,000, and we received more than double that.

“This project has been a talking point over the past few months and has indeed become a community-owned project. As we prepare to unveil this year’s display at the Baptist Church in King Street, I wanted to express my thanks and gratitude to all who have been involved and supported the project.

“There are not enough words to express how blessed I have been by the support.”

In addition to the main display cascading down the outside walls of the church on King Street there will be a collection of other pieces. A number of wreaths and framed pictures have been created, along with poppies on stalks to create a meadow of poppies in the church garden.

A host of local groups including Sea Cadets and Lifeboat crew, schools and individuals have been busy over recent weeks tying the knitted poppies onto ropes from Jackson Trawls with tie-wraps provided by Dales Engineering.

Nancy added: “During the recent spell of bad weather, local fisherman Wayne Beagrie very kindly offered his services to splice the ropes together which will make it far easier for the cherry-picker team to lift the display into place at the church.”