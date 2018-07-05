Peterhead poppies top the 9,000 mark

Dedicated North-east knitters have created more than 9,000 poppies towards a poignant outdoor memorial in November.

Peterhead woman Nancy Duncan launched the project earlier this year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

And today, a delighted Nancy informed the Buchanie of the major milestone which will surely see the project smash its target of 10,000 knitted poppies.

She said: "Last week we were sitting at 6,000 and now we have 9,000 - it's quite simply outstanding. I cannot thank all those who are getting involved and creating these wonderful poppies - it's truly heart-warming.

"I also know that there are a number of individuals and groups who have more being prepared so I think we will surpass our target easily and quite simply we will keep going until the September deadline to make the memorial bigger than we could have possibly imagined."

The aim is to have the flowers draped from a wall of a local church to mark the moment the conflict came to an end a century ago.

Local firms Jackson Trawls and Dales Engineering are very generously supplying the ropes and the tie-wraps for the project, with local schools among those lined-up to help put the poppy installation together.

Meanwhile, Nancy has also arranged to have a float during the Scottish Week parade to showcase the poppies and is looking for ideas on how best to display them.

If you have any ideas, or want to get involved within the project in any way, contact Nancy on 07483 223087.