Peterhead officers carry out retail crime operation

Peterhead officers are carrying out an operation this week to target retail crime and assist shop staff deal with this ongoing issue.

Between Wednesday 20 and Friday 22 February, officers will focus attention on the shops and supermarkets routinely targeted by shoplifters by making checks at these premises and offer advice and guidance to retailers.

Sergeant Kevin MacDonald of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said: "Thefts by Shoplifting is the single largest reported crime of dishonesty reported across the North Aberdeenshire area with over 70% more reported than any other crime of dishonesty in Peterhead.

“The time taken dealing with thefts by shoplifting impacts significantly on the allocation of our staff. By carrying out high visibility patrols, discussing issues with the managers and staff of the supermarkets and shops most commonly targeted, and ensuring that these crimes are dealt with and reported quickly, it is our intention to reduce these crimes and free officers to attend to other community issues.

“It is also intended that this operation provides a balanced prevention strategy and supports our partners in the commercial sector. Our Crime Reduction Unit offer expert advice to reduce the chances of companies being the focus of criminal behaviour. These trained officers are on hand to offer appropriate, realistic and cost effective advice to companies.

“I would always encourage retail organisations to engage with us to enhance their existing security by approaching it from a different angle and by ensuring that their current crime prevention is as effective as possible and can contact us for such advice by calling 101."