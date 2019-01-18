Peterhead North Connect plans approved

Councillors have shown the green light to an underground energy cabling scheme linking Scotland with Norway.

The North Connect interconnector project will provide an electricity transmission link with a capacity of 1400MW.

Its subsea cables will be routed under the North Sea from Simadalen in Norway to a site south of Boddam.

At a full meeting of Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, North Connect was singled out for its commitment to community consultation.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith praised the company for the “exemplary process” by which it had engaged with the community, particularly with the local community council.

He said that other developers could learn a lot in the future from North Connect’s approach.

The proposal will now involve the installation of an underground cable stretching from a landfall point at Longhaven to a previously-approved interconnector station adjacent to Stirlinghill Quarry.

Councillors heard that the project need is derived from both European Commission and Scottish Government aims.

The Scottish Government aims to reach target quotas for the use of renewable energy, while the European Commission has a stated objective to reach an interconnection target of 15% by 2030.