Peterhead name-checked in PM speech

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed comments from the Prime Minister after fishermen in Peterhead were mentioned during her keynote party conference speech.

Theresa May was outlining the UK Government’s position on Brexit and support for the fishing sector when she name-checked the Buchan port.

Mrs May said the UK’s biggest fleets were based in Scotland, but Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP want to “lock” fishermen into the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

During the speech to a packed Symphony Hall at the Birmingham International Conference Centre, the PM said: “(Brexit) would be good for our coastal communities.

“We would be out of the Common Fisheries Policy, an independent coastal state once again.

“And with the UK's biggest fishing fleets based in Scotland, let me say this to Nicola Sturgeon. You claim to stand up for Scotland, but you want to lock Scottish Fishermen into the CFP forever. That's not 'Stronger for Scotland', it's a betrayal of Scotland. If you are a Fisherman in Peterhead, you need a Brexit that delivers full control of our waters.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid, who was in the hall, said: “I was delighted to hear the Prime Minister talk about Peterhead during her keynote address to conference delegates.

“It is clear that this Conservative government is on the side of our fishermen and has made regaining control of our waters a key priority in the Brexit talks.

“That is the message that I have been making at Westminster ever since I was elected. We must assume our status as an independent coastal state upon leaving the EU and seize the huge opportunities that lie ahead."