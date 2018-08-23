Peterhead McDonald’s bags £24,000 for charity

The McDonald’s restaurant in Peterhead has raised an amazing £24,602 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The restaurant, owned and operated by franchisee Craig Duncan, raised the fantastic sum via its 5p brown bag charge.

The money will go towards a new 25-bedroom Ronald McDonald House, which will sit on the top floor of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, when it opens later this year.

The ‘home away from home’ facility will allow families of children being treated at the hospital to stay with them throughout their treatment.

While there is no requirement for the ‘bag tax’ money charged in Scotland to go towards a charity, Craig felt this was a great way for the restaurant and its customers to support the new Ronald McDonald House.

Craig is one of the many restaurant operators in Scotland who has contributed the ‘bag tax’ money to this cause.

He said: “For the last four years we have been proud to contribute the bag tax money from the restaurants to the building of this important facility.

“It’s im[poortant for us to tell customers where their 5p is going and allow them to be part of the fundraising journey.

“Ronald McDonald House offers an invaluable service to families throughout the UK and we look forward to getting invovled in more fundraising for the charity in the future.”

The new Ronald McDonald House, which will cost in the region of £3.5 million, is expected to look after as many as 500 families each year.

It will include communal areas such as lounges, kitchens, laundry facilities and a playroom, similar to the other 14 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK.

Every bedroom has a telephone directly linked to the children’s ward, helping to keep families together during tough times. The house will be open 365 days a year.