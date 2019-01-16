Peterhead man given lifetime ban following Scottish SPCA investigation

A Peterhead man has been given a lifetime ban and 200 hours community service for failing to provide basic care for the animals he was responsible for, resulting in the death of a dog, following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Peter James Reid (29) of Skene Street was sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 15).

Reid pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide for the animals in his care under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006, Section 19(2)(a)(b) and two animals were seized from Reid under Section 32 of the Act.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Watson said: “This is a horrific case of animal neglect which resulted in the death of Russia, a brindle Staffordshire bull terrier.

“We responded to a call from a member of the public that there was an ill dog lying beside a dead dog in or next to an empty caravan.

“When I entered the caravan, the floor and soft furnishings were covered in faeces and urine and the smell was overpowering, the carpet squelched when any steps were taken.

"There was a Labrador and Staffordshire bull terrier cross, Flash, standing on the sofa area. He was clearly distressed and was barking, lunging and pacing around. We noticed Russia, lying in the corner of the sofa area and he was sadly deceased. Flash seemed to be protecting Russia.

“Once we removed Flash, we examined Russia and his ribs, spine and pelvic bones were all clearly visible and it was obvious he was emaciated. There was an empty bowl in the caravan but no sign of any food or water for the dogs.

"The veterinary post mortem examination showed that Russia was emaciated as a result of starvation and dehydration. This would have caused Russia unimaginable suffering and for his body to get into this state from starvation would have taken three or four weeks.

“The live dog, Flash, was an adult male given a body score condition of 1.5/5 by the vet and weighing 23kg when we recovered him. We would expect a dog of his type to weigh between 28-40kg. His ribs were easily felt and he had no fat cover.

“We welcome the result of this case and the sentence that has passed down. This is a truly heartbreaking case that could have easily been avoided with proper care.

“If anyone has any information or concerns regarding the welfare of an animal then please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 to provide more details.”