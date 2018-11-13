Peterhead Lifeboat called out to kite surfer

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched on Monday afternoon after a report of a kite surfer in difficulty at Port Erroll near Cruden Bay.

The RNLI Peterhead Relief Tamar Lifeboat ‘Edward and Barbara Prigmore’ was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 2.48 pm with its volunteer crew.

Police, Ambulance and Coastguard personnel attended the scene, and it was established that the kite surfer had reached the shore and was in no difficulty.

The lifeboat was stood down when on its way to the scene at 3.10pm and returned to its berth at 3.35pm. This was considered a false alarm with good intent.

The sea conditions were 3 to 4M swell, and wind was S by W 15 to 26 Knots. Visibility was very good.