Peterhead Lifeboat called out to emergency beacon signal

Peterhead Lifeboat responded to an emergency distress signal from a radio beacon in the harbour earlier this afternoon.

The crew of ‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was called out by the Coastguard at 12.12pm to search for a vessel in distress as indicated by its Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

No radio contact could be made with any casualty, so the lifeboat was tasked to undertake a radar and visual search for any vessel in distress.

The lifeboat carried out an unsuccessful search in the area of the harbour for any vessel which may have been in distress.

The lifeboat was stood down at 3pm once the EPIRB signal was no longer being received and no vessel was found to be in distress.

