Peterhead Lifeboat called out to aid creel boat

Peterhead lifeboat was called to the aid of a creel boat which had lost power at the weekend.

‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch for the first service after a refit, by UK Coastguard on Sunday 18 November at 4.28 pm with its volunteer crew to the creel boat.

The lifeboat made its way to the stricken vessel four miles north-east of the port and established a tow.

The lifeboat then towed the catamaran with two persons on board to Peterhead harbour. The casualty was berthed at the South harbour at 6 45pm, and the lifeboat returned to its berth.

The sea conditions were 1M swell, and wind was S 10 to 16 Knots. Visibility was very good.