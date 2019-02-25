Peterhead gull control cash proposed

Councillors are expected to approve a final two-year crackdown on Peterhead’s nuisance gulls tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee is being asked to agree a further grant of £12,800 to the town’s business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead.

The BID would invest a matching sum to continue the removal of nests and eggs from participating properties.

A 2016 survey by Rediscover Peterhead revealed that 87% of respondents felt it was important to deal with the gull population in the town centre.

Last year the joint approach saw the removal of 541 nests and 1,168 eggs by a North-east pest control company.

It ran alongside a public education and awareness programme which included talks being given at local schools to make children aware of the issues around feeding the seagulls.

In a report, infrastructure services director Stephen Archer says: “Joint working and partnership allowed resources to be joined and a larger more effective project carried out.

"It is therefore recommended that Rediscover Peterhead continue for the next two years to administer Aberdeenshire Council’s priority streets for gull collection along with the extended area."

He says approval of the grant will help deliver the town’s regeneration strategy and help reduce the risk that the council's action plans will not be delivered.

If approved, the local authority’s financial support for Rediscover Peterhead’s town centre projects will top the £50,000 mark.