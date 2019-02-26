Peterhead gull control cash approved

Councillors have unanimously approved funding for a final two-year crackdown on Peterhead’s nuisance gulls.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee rubber-stamped an award of £12,800 to the town’s business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead.

Councillors also noted that the local authority’s financial support for Rediscover Peterhead’s town centre projects has now surpassed £50,000.

The BID will now invest a matching sum to continue the removal of nests and eggs from participating properties.

A 2016 survey by Rediscover Peterhead revealed that 87% of respondents felt it was important to deal with the gull population in the town centre.

Last year the joint approach across an extended town centre area saw the removal of 541 nests and 1,168 eggs by pest control experts Presly.

The council's strategic town centre executive, Audrey Michie, said the Peterhead joint initiative was now being hailed as an example of best practice and had prompted discussion in other towns about similar schemes.

Supporting the grant, Councillor Anne Allan said: "I am delighted with the progress made to-date and you can see a real difference in the town."