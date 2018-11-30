Peterhead gets a second tree for Christmas

There’s double the Christmas spirit in Peterhead this year with the addition of a second tree to the town centre.

The tree, which was donated by Peterhead Football club, has been erected in the once traditional spot near Marshall Keith’s statue on Broad Street.

Lights have been donated by Zanres and Hawco, with electricity to the tree being supplied by The Feuars of Peterhead.

The Fit Light group, a small group made up of community represenatatives, worked to support Light Up Peterhead in bringing some Christmas cheer to Broad Street, with a tree erected there for the first time in several years.

It was traditionally the home of the town’s Christmas tree before it was moved to Drummer’s Corner, and also provided the backdrop for the town’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie, who chaired Fit Light, said: “I was delighted to be chair and lead the small group to bring a tree to Peterhead Town House.

“As well as thanking Peterhead Football Club, Zanres, Hawco and the Feuars Managers, I would like to thank Speedy for the fencing and Aberdeenshire Council for putting the tree up.

“The group looks forward to working together on more projects next year.”

Meanwhile, Rediscover Peterhead Ltd is bringing Double Take Projections to the town this Christmas.

On Saturday the innovative Scottish design company projected a tailor-made show in Broad Street, with the Blue Toon being the first town outside of Aberdeen in the NE of Scotland to showcase this technology. The projection, which will run until the end of Decem ber, will start at 4pm and run to 10pm each day.

John Pascoe of Rediscover Peterhead Ltd, said: “We are very excited to welcome Double Take Projections this far up north!”