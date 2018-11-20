Peterhead gears up for lights switch-on

The countdown is on to this weekend’s festive day of fun in Peterhead.

Light Up Peterhead’s long-awaited Christmas lights switch-on will get underway at the town’s Drummers Corner at 2pm on Saturday (November 24), with a host of entertainment to keep all ages amused.

Santa will be arriving in style this year in his sleigh pulled by reindeer parading down Queen Street before the start of the official light up.

And even if the weather isn’t so great, you can still enjoy the fun with the indoor Christmas market (at DFS) from 11am to 5pm, with a host of Christmas ideas.

Favourite Frozen characters Elsa and Olaf will also be at Drummers Corner as well as Spencers Funfair and Premier Catering to ensure that you don’t go hungry while you wait for the big event.

The official switch-on will begin at 5pm and the lorry parade will begin at the same time.

There will also be performances from the Salvation Army, school choirs, Red Brick, Hannah Brown (piper) and Theatre Modo.

It’s sure to be a fantastic day of festive fun for everyone.