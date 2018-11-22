Peterhead dealership lends support with new car

A Peterhead car dealership has shown its continued support for The Sandpiper Trust by providing them with a brand new Kia Picanto.

The Sandpiper Trust is a Scottish-based charity whose aim is to save lives by improving the response times of emergency medical personnel, particularly those working in remote locations.

The charity runs many different projects, one of which is known as The Wildcat Project, made up of volunteers, dealing specifically with Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrests in the Grampian area.

To show its continuous support of the charity, Gillanders Kia gifted the Sandpiper Wildcat project team with a Kia Picanto, which was handed over by Simon Hetherington, commercial director at Kia Motors UK.

The dealership hopes that the vehicle will allow the team to reach and train more responders.

Mark Stevenson, sales manger of Gillanders Kia, says: “At Gillanders Kia we’re proud to be able to support local charities and give something back to the community.

“The Sandpiper Trust provides lifesaving care and treatment and we hope that our gift of a Kia Picanto will enable the team to reach even more people, especially those in remote areas.

“We’re proud of our staff for taking the training and offering practical hands-on support too,” he added.

Commenting on the gift of the car, Keri Fickling, project manager at The Sandpiper Trust said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the staff at Gillanders Kia for providing us with a brand-new Kia Picanto.

“It will enable us to support our volunteers in providing lifesaving treatment to those who need it most and we want to thank the dealership for continuously showing its support.”