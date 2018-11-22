Peterhead couple’s wedding gift to Anna Ritchie

A Peterhead couple recently handed over a cheque for £2,500 to the town’s Anna Ritchie School - after asking guests at their wedding to donate to the cause rather than give wedding presents.

Leonie and Adam McLachlan made the donation to the school on behalf of their wonderful friends and family.

Leonie said: “It’s an absolutey amazing amount and we can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity.

“We have been asked heaps of times why we have decided to donate the money we received for our wedding to Anna Ritchie School instead of keeping it.

“After nine years together we had everything we could ever need and we just had the most amazing holiday and wedding and couldn’t think of a more worthy cause,” she added.

The money will be used to purchase new sensory toys for all the children in the school’s new multi-sensory room, which will be completed next year.