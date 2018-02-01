Peterhead coach receives Medal of Honour

A football coach from Peterhead has been given a British Citizen Award for his services to the community.

Walter Innes was amongst 36 medallists honoured at a prestigious ceremony on Thursday, January 25 at the Palace of Westminster.

Each received a Medal of Honour, inscribed with the words ‘For the Good of the Country’. Medallists can use the initials BCA after their name.

Walter has given up almost every Monday night for the past 22 years to coach budding footballers in Peterhead and the surrounding areas at his Hexagon Football Coaching club.

Group Executive Director of affordable housing, Pat Egan, from at BCA sponsor Places for People, said: “I was thrilled to present Walter with this award for services to the community. His passion for football, time and encouragement over the last two decades has helped to enhance the lives of thousands of children, building confidence and developing important life skills. He thoroughly deserves this recognition.”

Walter was nominated for a BCA by his friend Ross Mann, who said: “Walter is genuinely the most patient man I have ever met, with parents, coaches and of course with the children.

"He works full time, rushes home, misses his supper and goes straight to the community hall to set up for the night, and without a doubt he will always be the first coach there. Personally, he has had a big impact upon my life, as he has coached me as a player, and developed me as a person."