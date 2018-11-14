Peterhead church to officially re-open

A service of dedication will mark the official re-opening of Peterhead Baptist Church’s newly renovated premises this Saturday (November 17).

The dedication service will be attended by Alan Donaldson, the General Director of the Baptist Union of Scotland, as well as church leaders from across the North-East and is open to anyone who wishes to celebrate with the church. It will begin at 3pm.

The new building’s contemporary design is a striking addition to King Street, tying together the previous church building and the adjacent house with a new multi-purpose meeting space.

There has also been a transformation on the inside.The pews and balcony have been removed and replaced with more comfortable movable seating, allowing greater flexibility in the sanctuary space; a new toilet block and kitchen have been installed, as well as a state-of-the-art audio-visual system to support the various meetings and ministries who make use of the building.

Pastor David McCaig said: “We have created a very warm and welcoming place for our church family to meet and to worship, but we also want to serve our town more effectively, so we hope that this space will be used by groups in our community too with special care given to disabled access.

"It’s an exciting time for the whole church family and we are looking forward to seeing what God has in store for us in our new home.”

Work on the new building has taken 14 months to complete and cost in the region of £800,000 - all of which has been paid in full by church members’ contributions.

Fundraising for a second phase, which will provide the church with a suite of halls, has already begun.

“The second phase will really maximise our opportunities to engage with the community and allow us to accommodate a greater range of ministries in the life of our church,” said Pastor McCaig.