Peterhead CCTV scheme to be investigated by council

The introduction of CCTV in Peterhead could take a major step forward next week.

Councillors will discuss a potential project following the submission of a petition demanding urgent action.

Following a spate of thefts and general concerns raised by local firms at last year’s annual general meeting of business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead, a steering group formed to discuss the benefits of a CCTV system.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will hear that discussions are ongoing with officers and costs are currently being identified.

While the committee cannot make a decision on the proposals when it meets on Tuesday, it is likely to accept a report from Infrastructure Services chief Stephen Archer before the summer which will outline potential solutions for CCTV, including ownership, sustainability, maintenance and ongoing running costs.

Peterhead businessman Gilbert Burnett handed the CCTV petition bearing more than 800 signatures to Buchan Area Manager Chris White last month.

Mr Burnett commented: “I have had some negative feedback from people saying nothing will happen and our voices won’t be heard, but even though it is still to be discussed, this is the closest that Peterhead has come to having CCTV.”