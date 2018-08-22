Peterhead BID hosts walkabout by local politicians

North-east politicians have been given an insight into ongoing regeneration and economic development work in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Scottish Conservative MSPs Liam Kerr and Peter Chapman were joined by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid for the day-long tour of the Buchan ports.

The party met with representatives from Rediscover Peterhead - the Business Improvement District - and conducted a walkabout of the town centre with visits to a variety of outlets including recently-opened businesses Buchan Aquatics and Daisy Chains Florist.

The group also visited the Arbuthnot Museum and the Peterhead Library to discuss an enterprise project being run in partnership with the Robert Gordon University.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Holyrood’s cross-party group on towns and town centres encouraged MSPs to use the recess period to spend a day in their constituency or region as part of the annual MSP Connector Programme.

The idea behind the scheme is to allow community groups and business organisations to host local politicians and discuss ongoing work to improve their local area.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I have been a strong advocate of town centre regeneration in Peterhead and Fraserburgh - indeed across the whole of my Banff and Buchan constituency.

“There are some great projects already and plenty in the pipeline – but there is still work to be done to grow the local economy and make these towns even better places to live and visit.”

Peter Chapman, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east region, added: “The business people behind Rediscover Peterhead deserve credit for grabbing the bull by the horns and working to improve the town centres.

“Both Peterhead and Fraserburgh have a lot to offer and I am grateful for the time taken by local organisations and businesses today to update us on current plans.”