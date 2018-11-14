Peterhead Asda to fundraise for Children in Need

Asda Peterhead will be raising vital funds for the BBC Children in Need’s 2018 campaign as part of the retailer’s 18th annual fundraising drive for the worthwhile cause.

Fundraising activity will take place in the Blue Toon store throughout November, led by Community Champion, Zoe Scarisbrick.

The theme of the activities will centre around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s campaign – ‘the Power of Play’.

The campaign champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas for play– with a little imagination.

Asda has already raised a staggering £19m through its charity efforts over the past 18 years, supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the UK in need of support, with the money helping to empower children and extend their life choices.

Commenting Zoe said: “This year, colleagues in Peterhead will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout the month of November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.

“From community Pudsey parties to cake sales and fun games, colleagues will be busy raising funds for BBC Children in Need to ensure that as many children as possible will see their lives improved by this money.”

Asda’s George is selling exclusive glitter Pudsey ears, for £3.50, as well as clothes for all the family, socks, coin purses, rucksacks and more.