Peterhead Academy in Rock Challenge finals

Peterhead Academy have earned themselves a coveted place in the national finals of Rock Challenge.

The talented pupils qualified after they were runners-up at the Northern Premier Final on Saturday.

The finals will be held on Saturday, July 14

They will now head to the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Saturday, July 14 for the highly-anticipated finals which are staged just once every three years.

The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform live on a professional stage. This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Sophia Campbell, supervising event manager, said: “Qualifying for the final is a fantastic achievement which the schools, parents, students, and local communities should be very proud of.”

The teams have spent the last few weeks finalising their performances following their successes in their regional heat.

CEO of the Be Your Best Foundation, David Beal, comments: “The buzz and anticipation of a Rock Challenge® National Final can’t be replicated! This will be the fourth Rock Challenge® National Final Presented by the Be Your Best Foundation, and the events are always a fantastic showcase of what the young people can achieve!”