Peterhead Academy enhancements to be discussed

Local councillors will next week decide on a proposed programme of enhancements at Peterhead Academy.

Maintenance works including roof repairs, general improvements, drainage works, electrical repairs and ceiling upgrades are being mooted.

Allan Whyte, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of property and facilities, said: “We are continuing to develop plans for a new community campus in Peterhead, as agreed by full council.

“But we have listened to parents and school staff and recognise the need for general maintenance on the existing school buildings to bridge the gap before the new campus is complete.”

If approved by members of the Buchan Area Committee, the improvements would take place over the summer holidays to minimise disruption.

Councillors agreed to include £71million for a new community campus in its capital plan for 2023-2028 when the budget was approved in February.