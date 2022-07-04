Youth charity appeals to young people to be safe, be kind and be fearless this summer

The campaign will focus on key prevention messages covering a range of topics to help young people stay safe, whether they’re at home, travelling, away for the day or on holiday.

Using digital animations that will appear across Snapchat and TikTok, the campaign will also see posters and flyers distributed at events.

Fearless.org – part of Crimestoppers – guarantees total anonymity and is totally independent of the police. It takes information and passes it on.

Fearless.org is reminding young people to look out for each other over the holiday period. (Photo: James Chapelard)

The initiative covers topics including child harm and neglect, child criminal exploitation, anti-social behaviour and trespassing on the railways.

Messages promoted directly to young people this summer are:

Be safe – take care & look out for your mates Be kind – think how your actions will impact on others Be fearless – speak up about crime anonymously at Fearless.org

Lyndsay McDade, National Youth Projects Coordinator for Crimestoppers, said: “During the summer holidays, we know that young people can be more at risk of harm and neglect or become involved in criminal activity that could end with them being badly hurt.

“That’s why, with support from Network Rail, we’re delighted to be launching our summer safety campaign today which will run for the entirety of the school summer holidays.

“We aim to equip young people with the knowledge to have a safe summer whilst reminding them that Fearless.org - is there 24/7 if they want to report information about crime 100% anonymously.

“We can’t trace IP addresses or any contact details that could identify you. If you know about crime or have crime concerns you want to pass on anonymously, then Fearless is here for you.”