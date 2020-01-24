Your chance to grab a Peg for Life at Peterhead pavilion

Following on from the completed renovation works and opening of Peterhead’s Barclay Park Community Pavilion a unique sponsorship opportunity has arisen for anyone interested in helping the project.

At the pavilion there are both home and away changing facilities with 16 numbered pegs in both changing rooms.

As part of its new ‘Peg for Life’ initiative, PACT is offering businesses and individuals the chance to have their name/ company details displayed on a brushed steel sign above the peg number of there choice.

The cost of the peg will be a one-off payment of £250, and this will be your sponsored number forever. The dimension of the sponsorship sign is 300mm x 150mm.

PACT member, Keith Skinner, said: “This is a great opportunity for a local business to advertise.”

Anyone interested in this unique sponsorship please message this page or email PACT at info@peterheadpact.co.uk

Meanwhile, tenders are now out for phase 2 of the PACT project - the regeneration of the former Victoria Bowling area in the town.