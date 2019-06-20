Win tickets to Zippo's Circus

The brilliant Zippo’s Circus is coming to Peterhead with a brand-new 2019 production titled ‘The Magnificent Top Hat’ and we have five family tickets up for grabs.

The sparkling new show celebrates 21 years since The World’s Greatest Ringmaster Norman Barrett first appeared at Zippos Circus in his distinctive top hat and red coat.

The thrilling Brazilian Lucius Team of five motorcyclists in the famous Globe of Death will take centre stage, and back by popular demand is Paulo Dos Santos – a brilliant 3 foot 6 inches (107cm) tall showman, acrobat and comedian.

They will be joined by a colourful troupe of artists from all around the world including foot jugglers, Kenyan tumblers, Cuban Springboard acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists and dancers.

Zippo’s Circus will be at the West Links in Peterhead from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the five family tickets (two adults, two children), just answer this simple question:

Who is the 3 ft 6 in showman and acrobat in Zippo’s Circus?

Send your answer to news@buchanobserver.com by Friday, June 28. Don’t forget to include your name, email, and a phone number.

Zippo's Circus will notify winners and will arrange the prize seats subject to availability.

Editor's decision is final.

Good luck!