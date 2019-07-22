Volunteers clean up at North Haven beach

A dedicated band of volunteers recently helped remove 750kg of rubbish from the Buchan coastline.

Some 55 helpers scrambled over the rocky terrain at North Haven near the Bullers o’ Buchan to remove a host of debris as part of the Turning the Plastic Tide campaign.

Around half of them were staff and volunteers from gas and power firm Siemens who were doing their bit for the local community

Organised by the East Grampian Coastal Partnership, there was even a surprise visit from church missionaries all the way from Pennsylvania who were working with the Living Waters Community Church in Peterhead.

A spokesperson for the partnership said: “This amazing turnout of 55 volunteers hauled a whopping 750kg of marine litter from the spectacularly beautiful cove of North Haven. This is one of the most remote and challenging areas we have cleaned, however our volunteers blitzed it in only a couple of hours.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to Siemens and everyone else involved for coming along and giving it your all and a special thanks to Aberdeenshire Council for collecting the waste.”

The majority of items collected on the day were fishing ropes and nets, but worryingly there were a number of discarded drums still containing oil. You can keep track of future beach cleans and events by visiting the group’s Facebook page ‘turningtheplastictide’.