Visitor numbers up at Aden Country Park

Visitor numbers at Aden Country Park increased by nearly 20,000 last year despite major improvement works being carried out.

Even with the children’s play area being out of commission for the first six months of 2019 as a host of exciting new equipment was installed, the number of visitors rose to a whopping 243,936.

According to park management, October was a real success story, attracting 29,846 visitors compared to 13,952 - more than double the visitor number across the same time period.

The new play facilities have undoubtedly played a major part in that success, featuring a range of equipment aimed at children of all ages and abilities including a double cableway zip-slide, supernova, castle, basket and five-way swings, carousels, springers, seesaw, wobble bridge, sand diggers, farmer’s den, jeep and petrol station, parkour, hammock, balance posts, dome, space net, stilts, and toddler activity unit.

Most of the installed play equipment is DDA accessible including a fabulous roundabout to ensure that children of all abilities can play together.

Now, with further improvements being planned throughout 2020 as part of the Aden Restoration and Redevelopment Project, visitor numbers are being forecast to increase even further.

Neil Shirran, Aden project co-ordinator, said: “We are all delighted with the increased visitors figures which are testament to all the tremendous work being undertaken by a host of Aberdeenshire Council staff and the Friends of Aden volunteers, all supported, of course, by our generous funders who are making these developments possible.

“The new play area has been developed as part of a £2.13million National Lottery Heritage Fund project which will also be supporting archaeological investigations, a wide range of events and activities, the major restoration and redevelopment of both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, planned improvements to park interpretation, accessibility and signage and a programme to enhance biodiversity.”

Welcoming the surge in visitors to the park, Central Buchan councillor and chair of the Buchan Area Committee, Norman Smith, said: “The installation of the new play area at Aden was certainly a major factor in the tremendous visitors numbers it has enjoyed, but the park has so much more to offer both local communities and visitors. Aden remains very much a jewel in the crown of the North-east.”