Views sought on Shire housing policy

Views are being sought from council tenants and those on the waiting list in Aberdeenshire as part of a review of the policy that guides how properties are allocated.

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing allocation policy is being updated to take account of changes introduced by the Housing (Scotland) Act 2014 and a move towards reducing timescales for rehousing tenants.

The authority currently has around 13,000 properties for rent and plans to invest more than £150million in the delivery of affordable housing over the next five years as part of its Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

The plan could see more than 2,350 additional homes built across the area, with close to 2,000 of those proposed for social rent.

To ensure the way homes are allocated is fit for purpose, the housing service is keen to hear from existing tenants as well as those on the waiting list or considering making an application. The survey will remain open until Friday, August 23, and can be found at http://bit.ly/AlloPol