Urgent call to upgrade 'death trap' A90 road to Peterhead

David Duguid and Gillian Owen want to see urgent action to upgrade the road between Ellon and Peterhead.

David Duguid, Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, and Councillor Gillian Owen, who runs the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, have described the figures as “terrifying” and have urged the SNP-Green coalition not to turn a blind eye to them.

The Scottish Conservatives have backed proposals to install a roundabout at both the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions as well as introducing ‘2+1 lanes’ further north, to Peterhead and Fraserburgh, to enable safer overtaking.

Mr Duguid said upgrades on the “death trap” road need to happen sooner rather than later, particularly at the Toll of Birness junction.

He said: “To have 567 crashes on the road since 2006 shows how fundamental it is to upgrade areas like the Toll of Birness.

“While the bypass has improved safety between Aberdeen and Ellon, the remaining route to and from Peterhead and Fraserburgh has been left to rot and is a complete death trap.

“We have had a terrifying number of collisions on the road, many of which have tragically resulted in lives being lost.

“The SNP must not turn a blind eye to this which is why I want them to give concrete assurances that an upgrade is still on the cards and not in jeopardy by having the Greens in government.”

Cllr Owen added: “These figures are atrocious and show why upgrades on the A90 must be made sooner rather than later. For too long commuters have had to contend with daily accidents and near misses on the road.

“Lives have been lost yet the SNP seem to be totally oblivious to the safety concerns at the likes of the Toll of Birness.

“Alex Salmond said the first decision he would make if he got elected as First Minister in 2007 would be to dual the road to Peterhead, with a decision being made within 100 days of him gaining office.